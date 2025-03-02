Ann Wilson is feeling "really strong" and is "clear" of cancer.

The 74-year-old singer was forced to postpone Heart's 2024 tour last July after being diagnosed with an unspecified form of the disease and undergoing surgery, but she confirmed in September her preventative chemotherapy was over and she was doing well, and now she's excited to be back on the road, with the group's 'Royal Flush' tour kicking off in Las Vegas on Friday (28.02.25).

She told People magazine ahead of the first show: "I'm really excited about it actually.

"I feel really strong. I've been preparing and all that, and I'm healthy. I'm clear. I'm a little nervous because I haven't done it in a year, but I'm there."

The 'These Dreams' hitmaker admitted it has taken time to get back to a plae where she felt up to returning to the stage, but she's feeling "empowered" thanks to Heart's loyal fanbase.

She said: "I've come from a really far away place to get up to the strength and energy you need to do it.

"I'm just really curious to see what I feel like when I walk out there. I think it's just going to be great. I feel really empowered right now.

"I have felt that love all along from [the fans].

"Whether it's around a health issue or not, they've always been there for me and for us. And there've been ups and downs over all these 50 years. These people just seem to ride the waves along with us."

Ann reassured fans in September that "the worst is over" after she finished chemotherapy.

She shared a voice note on her social media accounts in which she said: “I know lots of you have been wondering how I’ve been doing. So I thought it’d be best if you heard this straight from me.

“I’m doing absolutely fine now but it’s been, to put it mildly, a lot. Chemo is no joke. It takes a lot out of a person."

As well as going through treatment, the 'Barracuda' hitmaker also faced the "mental torture" of waiting for test results so was relieved to get the all clear.

She continued: " And then there’s that two weeks of waiting around for test results, a form of mental torture.

"Luckily for me, when the results finally came, they were the good kind!”

Last May, Heart axed their European tour dates so that Ann could go through a "time-sensitive, but routine medical procedure".

Reassuring fans, she posted to X at the time: "I’m okay! Please don’t worry.

"I do apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. It’s certainly an inconvenience for me."

Weeks later, the 'What About Love' singer explained she was undergoing cancer treatment.

She wrote on Instagram: "Dear friends, I recently underwent an operation to remove something that, as it turns out, was cancerous. The operation was successful + I'm feeling great but my doctors are now advising me to undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy + I've decided to do it.

"And so my doctors are instructing me to take the rest of the year away from the stage in order to fully recover."