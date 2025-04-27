Anna Camp asked for "double the money" when she was cast in 'You'.

Anna Camp plays twins in You

The 42-year-old actress stars in the fifth and final season of the Netflix drama as identical twins Raegan and Maddie Lockwood and she admitted she had an important question to ask when it came to tackling the dual roles.

She told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: “As soon as I got the call, I said, ‘Well, I’m going to have to learn double the lines, will I get double the money?'

“They said, ‘No,’ but I did ask. I had to ask!”

The 'Pitch Perfect' star didn't mind too much about the lack of extra pay because she had seen other actors juggle dual roles in the past and was excited to finally try the "challenge".

She said: “Just to finally be on set and learn both sets of lines and get both hair and makeup done and both wardrobe changes — I mean, it was something that was really exciting for me, a challenge."

And Anna was proud of her work.

She said: "[When I finally] got to watch the scene when I was talking to myself, I was like, ‘Okay!’ I was a little proud of myself.”

But Anna couldn't choose a favourite role out of mean Raegan and the sweet Maddie.

She said: "[They were] both very fun in their own ways.”

The 'From Black' actress previously spoke of how much she enjoys working on horror or thriller projects.

She told CBR: "Just making a horror movie, walking slowly, having the camera follow you, and getting that spooky feeling, I love it. I love doing horror. I love doing thrillers.

"There's a stillness that happens on a set when it just feels weird and creepy. Weird things would even happen on the set of 'Hysteria!' sometimes. Of course, I did True Blood. That was my other genre experience where I got to play another religious woman who was very controlling in a different kind of way...

"It's like living out a dream as a young actress. You want to be in a spooky movie or scary show. It's just been a dream come true for sure."