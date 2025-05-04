Dannielynn Birkhead wore her late mother's dress to feel like she was "getting a hug" from her.

Anna Nicole Smith's daughter wore her late mother's dress to feel like she was 'getting a hug' from her

The 18-year-old star is the daughter of legendary supermodel Anna Nicole Smith - who died of a of a drugs overdose at the age of 39 just months after she gave birth - and as she attended the 2025 Barnstable Brown Gala wearing the same black number her mom wore to the event 21 years ago, Dannielynn admitted she had been crying "on and off" the whole day in the build-up to it all.

She told AccessHollywood: "I feel good in it, gonna once again, try not to cry when I say this. I can't know my mom sadly and this is one of the only ways and reasons that I can.

"And, this is the closest that I'll ever get to a hug from her so I've been on and off tears all day."

During her short life, Anna - whose real name was Vickie Lynn Hogan - was known for gracing the cover of Playboy magazine and was named the Playmate of the Year in 1993 before going on to marry 89-year-old billionaire J. Howard Marshall a year before his death.

Dannielynn - whose half-brother Daniel died from a drugs overdose at the age of 20 just three days after she was born - has not made many public appearances over the years, but her father Larry Birkhead previously claimed that she was determined to be her "own person" if she started up a career in show business.

In an interview with In Touch Weekly magazine, he said: "There are times when she'll say, 'I wish I could be on that.' Like when she watched 'Stranger Things' and the 'Umbrella Academy'

If she does anything, it will be on her terms. She's determined to be her own person. "We went into the Guess store the other day, and Dannielynn saw a big poster of Anna and said, 'Oh boy, she nailed that shot.' She understands her mom was a model, and she appreciates that."