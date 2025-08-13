Anna Wintour is said to be lining up Chloe Malle as the frontrunner to succeed her at Vogue.

The 75-year-old is stepping down as editor-in-chief of the fashion bible after 37 years, and is said by Page Six to have narrowed the shortlist to a small group of candidates.

Chloe, 39, is the daughter of actress Candice Bergen and French film director Louis Malle, currently serves as editor of Vogue.com.

Sources told Page Six that she is in the “final rounds” of interviews to become head of editorial content at US Vogue.

She recently interviewed Lauren Sanchez for her Vogue cover ahead of Sanchez’s Venetian wedding to Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos.

According to insiders, Nicole Phelps, global director of Vogue Runway – the online platform dedicated to fashion shows – also remains in the running for the top job.

A final decision is expected by the start of New York Fashion Week, which runs from 11 to 16 September.

Sources say there are four to five leading candidates left, including some from outside the company. Instagram’s Eva Chen, previously linked to the role, is said to be no longer considered likely to move, with an industry insider telling Page Six: “Eva is making a ton of money at Instagram. There is no reason for her to move over.”

Eva, who is 42 and Head of Fashion Partnerships at Instagram, previously worked at Condé Nast’s Teen Vogue and Lucky.

W Magazine owner Sara Moonves, 45, has also been suggested as a contender, but sources say she is too tied to her own publication to make the shift.

Similarly, Chioma Nnadi, who replaced Edward Enninful as head of editorial content at British Vogue in October 2023, remains in London and reportedly happy in her role.

Anna broke the news of her departure as editor-in-chief in June.

She told staff: “When I became the editor of Vogue, I was eager to prove to all who might listen that there was a new, exciting way to imagine an American fashion magazine.

“Now, I find that my greatest pleasure is helping the next generation of impassioned editors storm the field with their own ideas, supported by a new, exciting view of what a major media company can be.”

The incoming editor will hold the title of head of editorial content, rather than editor-in-chief, and will report to Anna, who is remaining as Vogue’s global editorial director and chief content officer for Condé Nast.

Anna has said: “(I’ll be) paying very close attention to the fashion industry and to the creative cultural force that is our extraordinary Met Ball, and charting the course of future Vogue Worlds, and any other original fearless ideas we may come up with.”