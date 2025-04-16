Anne-Marie is expecting a baby boy.

The 'Birthday' singer is pregnant with her second child and she's now confirmed that she and husbnd Slowthai are looking forward to welcoming a son into the world, a brother for their two-year-old daughter Seven.

During an appearance on 'Capital Breakfast', Anne-Marie confirmed she knew what she was having, prompting co-host Sian Welby to say: "Okay, we’ll try not let you slip up then."

But Anne-Marie replied: "Yeah, it’s a boy."

The 34-year-old singer noted she and her spouse are not planning any more children after their son is born.

After presenter Chris Stark pointed out they would have "one of each" with the new arrival, she replied: "I know and then I’m done."

Anne-Marie has been vegetarian since 2018 but recently ate steak for the first time after giving into her pregnancy cravings.

Confirming she is no longer vegetarian, she added: "Yes, the other day I really wanted to eat a steak and I’ve never eaten steak in my whole life."

The 'Friends' hitmaker has had to be careful with her diet during this pregnancy after developing gestational diabetes.

She said: "I’ve got gestational diabetes this time, though. So yeah, that’s annoying because I can’t eat cereal or bread."

It only emerged last summer that Anne-Marie and Slowthai had secretly married in 2022 and had welcomed their daughter into the world in February 2024.

A source told The Sun newspaper last July: “Anne-Marie and Slowthai got married in secret two years ago.

“She had an eight-week break from her tour and they went to Las Vegas and got married.”

The insider also explained the origins of their daughter's unusual name.

They added: “Anne-Marie and Slowthai have had a baby daughter they’ve named Seven.

“It is Anne-Marie’s lucky number and she even has 0707 tattooed on her because she sees them as her angel numbers.

“She was born last month and both of them are absolutely delighted."

