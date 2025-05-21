Anthony Anderson's home has been broken into.

The 'Black-ish' actor wasn't at the property in the Encino area of Los Angeles when three people got into the abode on Sunday (18.05.25) but cops are currently investigating the incident.

Anthony confirmed to KABC it was his primary home that was broken into, and he was in Palm Springs for a fundraiser for his foundation, raising money for students at his former college Howard University when he heard the news.

Police say no one has been arrested yet and it is not clear if anything was stolen.

Detectives within the LAPD told the outlet burglary crews often don't know whose home they are in but it is often highly likely they belong to celebrities because they target large and expensive houses.

The 54-year-old actor graduated from university in 2022 after originally having dropped out when he was young due to financial reasons, but was inspired to return to school after his son Nathan was accepted into Howard University in Washington, D.C.

And Anthony later admitted completing his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts was one of his "proudest" moments, though he was also hit with anxiety before collecting his diploma.

He said he was worried "as my name was being called, some school official would come over to me and say, 'We're sorry to inform you at this late moment but you're one credit short, so we're not going to be able to let you walk across the stage', or that I failed my final exam in one of my classes."

Afterwards, the 'We Are Family' host went out clubbing with a "bunch of 22 year olds" and his son and refused to be out-partied by his fellow graduates.

He told People magazine: "I celebrated by going to a club called 'Brooklyn' on U street with my son, my best friend Jerry a.k.a. 'Skinnyboy' and several HU 2022 graduates.

"We partied ’till 4am – and for the record, I still got it! I was not going to be out-partied by a bunch of 22-year-olds!

"Between you and me, I felt it the next morning, but that night I partied like a rock star."