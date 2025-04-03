Antoine Fuqua’s upcoming biopic on Michael Jackson may be split into two films.

The move would potentially delaying its planned release, with the film, titled ‘Michael’, originally set for release on 3 October.

But sources have now told Deadline Lionsgate and Universal Pictures International are considering expanding the project into two instalments.

The film, which has a reported budget of $155 million, wrapped principal photography in May, but John Logan’s script is now being revised ahead of reshoots, according to Variety.

‘Michael’ is directed by Antoine, 58, and produced by Graham King, 62, whose credits include ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’.

The film stars Michael’s nephew Jaafar Jackson, 27, in his screen debut as the late singer.

Colman Domingo, 54, and Nia Long, 53, will portray Michael’s parents, Joe and Katherine Jackson in the movie.

Miles Teller, 37, is set to play John Branca, the singer’s longtime attorney and advisor.

Larenz Tate, 48, will portray Motown Records founder Berry Gordy, while Laura Harrier, 34, takes on the role of music executive Suzanne de Passe.

Kat Graham, 34, will play Diana Ross.

Other cast members include Jessica Sula as La Toya Jackson, Liv Symone as Gladys Knight, Kevin Shinick as Dick Clark, KeiLyn Durrel Jones as Bill Bray, and Kendrick Sampson as Quincy Jones.

Speaking to Variety earlier this year, Colman discussed his approach to playing Joe Jackson.

He said: “I’m always curious about the making of a person. With Joe Jackson, we have an idea about him, or the way he moved through the world and was a very strong and formidable human being.

“And for me, I was like, ‘Yeah, but he also created some legendary performers and this legacy of a family.’ I’m like, I want to know who that man is.”

He added: “I had to go on the inside and find out everything that I love about Joe Jackson: what his tools were for survival in the world, the tools that he gave to his children, whether it was the way he reared his children or being from where he was, I want to examine all of that.

“It was about really building a very complex, complete human being with a soul. I was very happy to lend whatever I could to play Joe Jackson.”