Anya Taylor-Joy met her husband in a music studio.

Anya Taylor-Joy with Malcolm McRae

The 28-year-old actress and her 30-year-old Malcolm McRae tied the knot in 2022, and now she has recalled the moment she first set eyes on the "absolute greatest" person.

Appearing on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', she said: "I love him so much. Oh yeah, he’s, I’m very, I’m so lucky. I’m so lucky.

“We met in a music studio ... We were born on the same day. So that was the first thing he ever said to me he was like, ‘When’s your birthday?’ And I was like, ‘April 16th,’ he’s like, ‘I knew it.’ I was like, ‘Oh no, this is, yeah,’ he’s the absolute greatest.”

The 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' star got some sage words of wisdom from her dad Dennis when it came to looking for Mr. Right, and it stuck with her up until she met Malcolm, who is a musician.

She said: “My dad once told me when I was a kid that you’re not looking for another half to make you whole, that you are whole, and if you’re lucky enough, you meet another whole, and then you become like a greater sum of your parts."

The smitten couple's relationship is so strong, it has enabled her to grow as a person.

The Golden Globe winner said: “And I just feel like I am encouraged to grow in the most unexpected and beautiful ways because he provides a soil that’s like really nutritious and safe and yeah, he’s the best.”

Anya and Malcolm got hitched in secret in New Orleans in 2022, and Anya's Dior wedding gown was embroidered with personal images telling the couple's story.

Speaking to WWD.com, she said: "I wanted our love story to be embroidered on the dress. I didn't want to wear white, I don't know why, but there's so much embroidery.

"You've got a little speed boat because my dad was a world powerboat champion when he was younger. And we've got things for my husband's family, coordinates - the whole story."

She credits Dior's creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri with giving her plenty of help even though the dress might never be seen by the public.

She added: "Maria was so sweet about it, just took the time and was so caring, and she knew that the dress wouldn't be seen. I've intentionally not released any pictures of my wedding.

"So she did it just for love."