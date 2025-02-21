Ariana Grande likes to play Monopoly online with strangers.

The 31-year-old pop star revealed that she takes her tablet with her for when she's travelling or waiting around at work and has reached level 80 of the virtual version of the classic board game.

Speaking as part of Vogue's 'What's In My Bag?' series, she said: "I have my iPad when I'm travelling and when I'm waiting on set or whatever, I like to play games. I play a lot of Monopoly online with strangers. It's die-hard, I think I'm on level 80, I believe. I'm not kidding.

"I would say it's mostly for Monopoly and my virtual farm."

Meanwhile, the 'Wicked' star also revealed that another item she carries round in her designer handbag was actually a little gift presented to her by a fan at a premiere of the hit musical film.

She said: "This is actually a lovely little thing that a fan gave to me at the 'Wicked' premiere in LA. He was so sweet, he gave me this little tiny book called Ari's Pick-Me-Ups and I thought that was the cutest thing in the world."

In the hit film adaptation of the Broadway musical - which is the unofficial prequel of 'The Wizard of Oz' - Ariana stars as Glinda the Good Witch and revealed that the keepsake is full of drawings and quotes relating to the film.

She said: "They're just random quotes that are just so uplifting and sweet, and one of the pages says 'Toss, toss' with bubbles that he drew everywhere, next to a quote from [director] Jon M. Chu. I thought it was really cute, and it is tiny so I do keep it with me."