Ariana Grande is "missing a couple of years" from her life.

The 31-year-old singer-and-actress admitted she has a major memory blank in her past and can't remember a lot about a certain period of time.

Ariana was talking to host Will Arnett on the 'SmartLess' podcast and the host recalled when they both appeared on a "weird" UK talk show together.

But the 'Wicked' star admitted she had no recollection of the appearance and said: "I'm missing a couple of years. I'm super serious from that time. I'm literally missing a few years."

Will then quipped her behaviour had been "disgraceful" on the show, but then added: "No, you were great."

Another memory the 'Into You' hitmaker failed to recall was inviting another of the podcast's host, Sean Hayes, to a sleepover at her house when they worked on 'Hairspray Live!' together in 2016.

The 54-year-old actor said: “I don’t know why I’m remembering this, but one of the cutest, greatest things you ever did — this was around 10 years ago, when we were doing ‘Hairspray Live!'

“We were sitting in the make-up trailer and you said to me, ‘Hey, there’s a few of us going to my house after later on tonight, we’re going to get totally wasted and then sleep over, and in the morning my mom’s going to make us pancakes.'”

Sean admitted he thought the invitation was "so sweet", but declined, telling the pop star: “Ariana, I am 45 years old!”

Shocked, the 'Thank U, Next' hitmaker replied: “I can’t believe that that’s how I would have ever said anything ever, and I actually do remember that cast party. That was so funny. … It was a long time ago.”

Sean also heaped praise on his "really good friend", Ariana's boyfriend Ethan Slater.

Calling her 'Wicked' co-star "amazing", Ariana said: "Yes, he loves you so much."

Sean added: "I love him too. Ethan Slater. He's one of the nicest people you'll ever meet in your life.

"He did 'Good Night, Oscar' with me in Chicago. And then he was on 'Wicked' and now you guys are dating, and I love that because you guys make a perfect couple."