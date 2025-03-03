Ariana Grande says Ethan Slater's support is "such a gift" to her.

The 31-year-old pop singer has been dating her 'Wicked' co-star Ethan 32, since they met on the set of the movie musical in the summer of 2023, and gushed about how he has been there for her through this phase of her career.

Just ahead of the Academy Awards on Sunday (02.03.25), she told US TV show 'Extra': "We’re gonna go warm up soon, but I had to come say hi and celebrate with you all.

"[Ethan's] support has been such a gift… That’s very sweet."

The 'Into You' hitmaker also revealed that she had brought her mother along as her date for the evening and the whole thing felt like such a "celebratory moment" to her after garnering a nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

She said: "My mom, she looks so beautiful… We’re excited to celebrate. This feels like such a celebratory moment… It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing, so I had to bring my mom."

In the end, Ariana lost out on the Oscar to Zoe Saldana for 'Emilia Perez' but had no plans to stay out late anyway as she had to focus on work the following morning.

She said: "I’m gonna have some coffee and get to work."

Ariana's comments come just weeks after Ethan - who plays Boq in the film adaptation of the Broadway musical - admitted he was "unendingly proud" of his girlfriend for all that she had achieved.

He told Us Weekly: "I’m unbelievably proud of her. She worked so hard. She and [co-star] Cynthia [Erivo] worked so unbelievably hard to not only make this movie and be the best versions of [characters] Glinda and Elphaba, but to promote it. They’re incredible. I’m unendingly proud."