Ariana Grande's brother Frankie gets 'very emotional' when he thinks about his sister's success

The 31-year-old pop singer has been nominated for an Academy Award for her role as Glinda the Good Witch in 'Wicked' and her older sibling, 42, has admitted that he will always be there to "support" her throughout everything.

He told UsWeekly: "It’s very emotional for us as a family, and so we’re just there to support her, whatever she needs. If she wants to showboat, party, whatever [she] wants, but no one’s making plans. We’re just all very, like, [playing] it by ear. I just so unbelievably proud of my little sister being nominated for an Oscar. I’m going to cry on this red carpet!"

Frankie - who is known for his reality television appearances and has appeared in musicals such as the Off-Broadway production of 'Titanic' parody 'Titanique' - is just "very proud" of his sister and noted that the whole family are looking forward to the March 2 awards ceremony.

He joked: "What nomination? What are you talking about?!

"But, we’re all very excited. I’m very proud of her..

Ariana started her career as a child in the Broadway musical '13' before becoming the breakout star of the Nickelodeon sitcom 'Victorious' and later started a career in pop music.

'Wicked' is the unofficial prequel to 'The Wizard of Oz', and Ariana took to social media after receiving the news of her nomination to admit that she "couldn't stop crying", especially because the 1939 classic starring Judy Garland meant so much to her as a child.

She wrote on Instagram: "picking my head up in between sobs to say thank you so much to @theacademy for this unfathomable recognition. i cannot stop crying, to no one’s surprise. i’m humbled and deeply honored to be in such brilliant company and sharing this with tiny ari who sat and studied Judy Garland singing Somewhere Over the Rainbow just before the big, beautiful bubble entered. i’m so proud of you, tiny.

thank you again, from the bottom of my heart, for this acknowledgement @theacademy."