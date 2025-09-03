Ariel Winter is "open" to the idea of a Modern Family reunion.

Ariel Winter could return for a reunion

The 27-year-old actress played Alex Dunphy in the ABC sitcom between 2009 and 2020, and Ariel has revealed that she's now open to the possibility of reviving the role.

She told E! News: "I'd definitely be open to it. But that's not up to me. That's up to the powers that be. If they want to hit me up, they can hit me up."

Ariel also revealed what she hopes to see from Alex if she does return.

The actress shared: "Alex had so many different interests. They were all extremely educational, smart and amazing interests. But I would hope that she has expanded her life in so many ways that I know she could have.

"I hope now that she's found herself totally in the way that she would want to, and put some effort into finding her heart and what she loves personally, because she's already achieved so much professionally."

Despite this, Ariel has enjoyed the challenge of starring in her new movie Pools, as it's so different from anything she's previously done.

The film tells the story of Kennedy, whose life falls apart following the unexpected death of her dad.

She said: "I was just looking to do something new and different and play a completely different character from what I had been doing. This was really that. It got sent to me and I was like, 'Alright, I think if this is done right, this could be really, really fun.'"

Meanwhile, Ariel previously admitted that she found it "hard" to say goodbye to Modern Family.

The actress explained that the show's cast - which included Julie Bowen, Sarah Hyland and Sofia Vergara - "were like a real family".

She told People: "It was hard.

"We were like a real family. It was weird knowing it would just be over, and I wouldn't get to see everybody all the time anymore. It was like, wait, yeah, wait, we're not going to be together on Monday? So on the one hand, I didn't want it to end, but at the same time, I was ready to start something new as an adult."