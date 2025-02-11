Armie Hammer previously treated romantic partners like "bags of dope with skin on them".

Armie Hammer has opened up about his mistakes

The 38-year-old actor was previously accused of physical and sexual abuse by some of his former partners, and although he's always maintained his innocence, Armie has now confessed to behaving like a "d***" during some of his relationships.

The movie star said on 'The Louis Theroux Podcast': "People were sort of like my bags of dope with skin on them.

"'You make me feel amazing, so I'm gonna throw everything into this, and we're gonna have this whirlwind romance, and I'm gonna whisk you up, and we're gonna go on trips, and we're gonna do all this, and then I'm gonna bring you home and go, 'Thanks so much, that was great,' and then I'm gonna move on.'

"And then I'm gonna do something almost exactly the same with someone else.' And I left a lot of people in that wake very angry at me for my behaviour - which, by the way, was a****** behaviour; there's no way around that."

Armie has confessed to making numerous mistakes over the years, admitting that he's behaved like a "d***" at times. However, the actor has stressed that he didn't break any laws.

The 'Call Me by Your Name' actor - who was married to TV star Elizabeth Chambers between 2010 and 2023 - said: "Swooping someone up - love bombing them, being the term that we use now - and then dropping them off and moving on, you know ... is it a****** behaviour? Absolutely; there's no way around that. Does it make me a d***? Absolutely. Like, I have no problem admitting that: I was a d***.

"But that's not illegal."