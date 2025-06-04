Arnold Schwarzenegger was shocked by his son Patrick Schwarzenegger's nude scene in 'The White Lotus'.

Arnold Schwarzenegger couldn't believe Patrick's nude scene

The 31-year-old actor stripped fully naked for a scene in Mike White's hit HBO anthology thriller, and his famous father "couldn't believe" what he was seeing.

During a joint interview for Variety's 'Actors on Actors' series, Arnie said: "I couldn’t believe [it].

"I said to myself, 'I’m watching your show, and I’m watching your butt sticking out there.' And all of a sudden, I see the weenie.

"What is going on here? This is crazy."

However, the 77-year-old action movie legend was quick to remind himself that he was also seen in very little clothing for some of his most famous roles.

He added: "Then I said to myself, 'Well, Arnold, hello. You did the same thing in Conan and Terminator, so don’t complain about it.'

"But it was a shock to me that you were following my footsteps so closely."

Patrick drew another comparison between their paths, and the reason for being willing to go above and beyond for a role.

He said: "I guess the similarity from 'Terminator' to 'White Lotus' was that you were working on a project with James Cameron, who is one of the greatest directors of all time.

"For me, it was a blessing to work with the writer, the director, the creator of 'White Lotus' — because Mike does everything."

Reflecting on the original 'Terminator' - and the memorable naked scene - Arnold recalled how the movie was meant to be a departure from his musclebound image.

He explained: "'Terminator' was a huge breakthrough because I was doing the 'Conan' movies, and this is exactly what my dream was when I was a kid.

"You wanted to get into acting because of acting; I wanted to get into it because I saw Hercules on a big screen.

"I started training and said to myself, 'I will become Mr. Universe, and I will be getting into movies because of my fame'.

"'Terminator' was the first time that I was doing a film that had nothing to do with the muscles. It was with leather jackets on and being a machine. Only the opening scene was naked. But I’m talking about naked."