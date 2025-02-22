Ashley St Clair claims Elon Musk told her in a text message: “I want to knock you up again.”

The 26-year-old has alleged in a legal petition she began dating the SpaceX CEO, 53, in May 2023 and that they had sex on or around 2 and 3 January 2024, when she believes their child was conceived – though Elon has not commented publicly on her allegation.

She has now filed a paternity suit against the billionaire and is seeking sole legal custody of her newborn son, according to court documents obtained by Page Six.

Ashley stated in the filing that she is certain Elon is the father, saying: “I did not have sexual intercourse with any other male during the time the child was conceived.”

She has also requested the court order the Tesla CEO to undergo genetic testing to establish paternity.

Her documents include text messages Ashley claims demonstrate her relationship with Elon and his acknowledgment of the child.

She submitted a message she allegedly sent to the Tesla boss with a photo of herself holding the baby in hospital, to which he reportedly responded: “I look forward to seeing you and him this weekend.”

According to the filings, Elon also sent her a message on 24 November 2024 saying: “I want to knock you up again,” and later wrote on 2 February 2025: “Well, we do have a legion of kids to make.”

Ashley stated in the legal documents she is not seeking child support from Elon “at this time” but requested a temporary support order for the child.

She is also asking for sole legal custody, saying: “I am the only parent to make decisions for R.S.C..

“I schedule and take him to all his medical appointments. I am the only parent who cares for him on a daily basis.”

She alleged Elon was not present for the birth despite being given the opportunity and has shown no interest in custody.

And she claimed he had met the child only three times – on 21 September 2021 for two hours in New York, for one hour the following day, and for 30 minutes on 30 November 2024 in Austin, Texas.

Her filing states: “Respondent has never asked to see our child on any other occasion, he has never communicated to me about our child without my prompting, he has never asked for photos of our child or checked in after doctor’s appointments.”

Ashley first publicly claimed Musk was the father via X on 14 February, writing online: “Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father.”

She added: “I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child’s privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause.”

Father-of-12 Elon is also engaged in a legal battle with his ex-partner Grimes over custody of their three children, X Æ A-Xii, 4, Techno Mechanicus, 2, and three-year-old Exa Dark Sideræl.

The Canadian singer, 36, has recently said on X Elon was not responding to communications regarding a “medical crisis” involving one of their children, stating: “I’m not giving any details but he won’t respond to texts, calls or emails and has skipped every meeting, and our child will suffer lifelong impairment if he doesn’t respond asap.”