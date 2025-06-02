Ashley Tisdale wants her daughter to take inspiration from her 'High School Musical' character.

Ashley Tisdale has two daughters with Christopher French

The 39-year-old actress played Sharpay Evans in the money-spinning film franchise, and Ashley hopes that Jupiter, four, can take some inspiration from her on-screen character.

Ashley - who also has Emerson, eight months, with her husband Christopher French - told People: "I just think that Sharpay is someone who knows what she wants and I think that's always been really exciting.

"I love playing a character like that because I've always known what I wanted. So I feel like that is something to look up to."

Ashley loves that her daughter has already developed a passion for movies.

The actress shared: "I never thought I'd see the day. But, you know, she's obsessed with tons of movies. This is not the first one she's obsessed with."

Ashley revealed that Jupiter is a big fan of the 'Wicked' and 'Tarzan' movies.

She said: "She was Glinda from 'Wicked' for the longest time. So she does love the pink, but she also loves 'Tarzan'. So I don't know. It changes."

Ashley suffered from postpartum depression (PPD) after giving birth to Jupiter.

But the actress had a completely different experience after welcoming her second child in September.

She previously wrote in a blog post: "When I got pregnant, I was so excited - but nervous, too. Would I go through the typical postpartum hormonal roller coaster, or would I sink into PPD again? Before Emerson’s due date, I kept reminding myself that worrying wouldn’t change anything. I told myself that I knew (and Chris knew) the signs to watch out for.

"But I was fortunate. My postpartum mental health has been really steady, and wow - what a difference! When I first looked into Emerson’s eyes, I immediately had the connection I’d dreamed of. This postpartum period has been so much easier because I feel like my normal self, and I feel 100 percent connected with my daughters.

"I’m not sure if it’s because my hormone levels are different this time (which my doctor said could be a factor) but I’m really cherishing these first few weeks as a family of four."

