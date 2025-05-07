Ashley Tisdale struggled to "take care of herself" when she became a mom.

The 39-year-old actress has daughters Jupiter, four, and eight-month-old Emerson with her husband Christopher French, and was "expected to do so much" for her little ones in the very early days that she forgot about herself.

Speaking in a video posted to Instagram, she explained: "As a mom and someone who specifically has dealt with post-partum depression in my past, I know how hard it can be. We are expected to do so much, and we have gone through so much just even having the baby. There are those nights in the newborn stage that just feel endless. You're trying to keep this baby alive and you're trying to take care of yourself but you don't take care of yourself. It is really hard."

The 'High School Musical' star has teamed up with wearable breast pump company Willow, who are keen to offer mental health support to new mothers through The Canopie App.

She said: "I'm excited to be partnering with Willow, who are donating nine hours of mental health support through Canopie which is a platform that has all the tools to help moms, especially your emotional wellbeing."

The former 'Suite Life of Zack and Cody' actress just "wishes" she had something like that to support her the first time she became a mother because she struggled with "being present" amid the major lifestyle adjustments she had to make.

She added: "I wish I knew about it my first time going through this, I just wanted to be so present but I had a really hard time being present so I'm excited to support you guys, hopefully this helps."

Despite her struggles, Ashley recently admitted that becoming a mother is the "best" thing that has ever happened to her.

She told People: "I definitely love it. Obviously it's my favorite thing, and it's changed my life in so many ways. I think it's been the best time, and I'm so grateful."