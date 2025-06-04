Ashley Tisdale refuses to do more than "two-hour sessions" for 'Phineas and Ferb'.

Ashley Tisdale opens up on Phineas and Ferb recording

The 39-year-old actress - who has voiced Phineas' sister Candance since the pilot episode in 2007 - is back for the beloved animated comedy show's revival a decade after the 'Last Day of Summer' finale aired, and she has reflected on the challenges of recording the voiceovers.

She told PEOPLE magazine: "That's always been kind of more of my challenge with Candace, is when she starts to kind of build into that episode and she's really high-strung, and it takes a lot out of me.

"So, I only do two-hour sessions. But I've been doing only two-hour sessions from the very beginning.

"I recognised very soon into Candace that I was like, 'Oh, I cannot do three hours or four hours.' It's a lot!"

Ashley - who admitted as she's "gotten older, it's like a workout" - insisted it doesn't feel like 'Phineas and Ferb' has really been away for the last decade.

She explained: "I feel like it never ended because we kept on doing 'Candace Against the Universe' [for Disney+ in 2020] and little things here and there.

"So, I guess I was sad when we were done with the show, but I never expected to come back, and it's pretty awesome.

"I love it. We have so much fun doing it."

Meanwhile, Ashley recently admitted she hopes her daughter Jupiter, four, takes inspiration from her 'High School Musical' character Sharpay Evans.

The actress - who also has Emerson, eight months, with her husband Christopher French - told People: "I just think that Sharpay is someone who knows what she wants and I think that's always been really exciting.

"I love playing a character like that because I've always known what I wanted. So I feel like that is something to look up to."

Ashley loves that her daughter has already developed a passion for movies.

The actress shared: "I never thought I'd see the day. But, you know, she's obsessed with tons of movies. This is not the first one she's obsessed with."

Ashley revealed that Jupiter is a big fan of the 'Wicked' and 'Tarzan' movies.

She said: "She was Glinda from 'Wicked' for the longest time. So she does love the pink, but she also loves 'Tarzan'. So I don't know. It changes."