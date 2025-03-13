Wendy Williams' assisted living facility filed a police report claiming she was "kidnapped" by a family member.

Wendy Williams has responded to the claims

The New York-based Coterie facility - where the 60-year-old former talk show host claims she has been "imprisoned" - has accused her niece Alex Finnie of taking her out to dinner illegally on Wednesday (12.03.25) night.

As reported by TMZ, Finnie was in the city to accompany her back to the facility from Lenox Hill hospital, where she was taken earlier in the week for a psychiatric evaluation.

They spent some time together at the memory unit before going to an Italian restaurant in the city.

It's reported the facility then contacted the New York Police Department (NYPD) claiming Finnie "evaded staff by taking Wendy out of the building".

However, the outlet noted that Williams would have needed an attendant to give her access to the elevator on the memory unit, which is on the fifth floor of the facility.

It's also claimed she and her niece were escorted to the lobby, while the attendant "opened the door" of the Uber that took them into the city.

Finnie told TMZ: "We came back to dinner and apparently police were called.

"I was told that, at some point, the police were called because the Coterie here was saying allegedly that I took my aunt from this facility and whisked her away without any sort of confirmation or approval."

Meanwhile, Wendy has claimed the alleged actions proves her legal guardian is "lying" about conditions at the facility.

She added: "Clearly they are lying to me saying I can go out and do what I want to do. This is my niece Alex. She just flew in from Miami, ok? I just came from the hospital, so we are going out to celebrate."

is battling to end her court-ordered guardianship, and has claimed in an affidavit that she has "regained [the] capacity" to function without her legal guardian while complaining about her treatment in her New York City assisted living facility.

However, an attorney for Morrisey told TMZ in a letter that she is getting "excellent medical care", while the facility has a "spa, a workout room, excellent food, a dining room, and outside terraces".

The lawyer added: "False statements about Ms. Williams, her condition, and the Guardianship harm Ms. Williams and her interests, and undermine protection created by the Court for her health and welfare."

Wendy has insisted she is often denied access to some of those perks because she can't leave the fifth floor memory unit without permission.

She was hospitalised earlier this week amid concerns for her wellbeing but phoned into Fox5 on Tuesday (11.03.25) with her friend to give a positive update after mental competency evaluations.

Speaking on 'Good Day New York', she said: "I passed with flying colours! Gina can elaborate on everything, and I’ll just cosign."