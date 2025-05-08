Smokey Robinson's attorney has branded the sexual assault allegations against the singer as "vile" and "false".

The 85-year-old Motown icon has been accused of sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, gender violence and creating a hostile work environment by four women who worked for him, according to a complaint filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday (06.05.25).

Now, his lawyer Christopher Frost has told The Hollywood Reporter that he was "responding on behalf of our clients Smokey and Frances Robinson", claiming "the evidence will show that this is simply an ugly method of trying to extract money from an 85-year-old American icon — $50 million dollars, to be exact".

He continued in a statement: "Through this process we have seen the bizarre theatrics of yesterday’s news conference, as the plaintiffs’ attorneys outlined vile, false allegations against Mr. and Mrs. Robinson, trying to enlist the public as an unwitting participant in the media circus they are trying to create."

Frost insisted he would "fiercely defend" the singer and his wife, who has also been named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

He added: "[My team will be] addressing the numerous aspects of the complaint that defy credulity as well as issues relating to purported timelines, inconsistencies, and relationships between the plaintiffs and others."

Frost urged people following the case "to reserve judgement as the evidence comes to light and the actual facts of the case unfold", while confirming they plan to ask the court "to dismiss the lawsuit".

According to documents obtained by People magazine, the plaintiffs alleged the sexual battery was "willful, wanton, and malicious, with a conscious disregard" of their "rights, privacy, and feelings."

The 'Being With You' singer's wife Frances is named in the lawsuit, with the first accuser, known anonymously as Jane Doe 1, alleging she had "full knowledge of his prior acts of sexual misconduct" and "failed to take the appropriate corrective action" to prevent his "deviant misconduct", even after settling cases with other women who had made similar accusations.

She claimed she experienced "repeated sexual assaults and sexual harassment", with the first incident allegedly occurring in March 2023, while Jane Doe 2 claimed she was "forced to resign" in 2020 after six years of employment due to Smokey's "repeated sexual assaults and sexual harassment", which she stated had begun in 2016.

Jane Doe 3 - who worked as a housekeeper for Smokey from 2012 until 2024 - alleged she was "raped" from behind "at least 20 times" and eventually had to resign due to repeated incidents of "sexual assaults and sexual harassment against her".

And the fourth housekeeper made similar allegations, having resigned from her job - which she started in 2006 - last year, which she also claimed she had to do after suffering "repeated sexual assaults and sexual harassment" over the years.

The accusers are seeking at least $50,000,000 in damages.