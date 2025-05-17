Aubrey O'Day will not be giving evidence in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial.

The 41-year-old singer - who signed to the rap mogul's Bad Boy Records as part of Danity Kane in 2005, and claimed the 'I'll Be Missing You' hitmaker asked her to sign an NDA to never disparage him or his record label - had sparked speculation she'd be taking to the stand in federal court, where the 55-year-old star is on trial on charges including sex trafficking and racketeering, earlier this week after sharing a video from New York City.

Her post on 14 May was captioned with a scale emoji, typically associated with justice, and she wrote: “Hey New York!!! Where y’all think I should head first?”

But despite the message and reports she had been subpoenaed to testify, Aubrey confirmed she won't be appearing in court, though she was "contacted by Homeland Security".

On the first episode of iHeartRadio's 'Amy Robach + T.J. Holmes Present: Aubrey O'Day, Covering the Diddy Trial' she said: "No, I'm not here to testify for the Diddy trial, that I know of... I did have a meeting with Homeland Security.

"I posted on my Instagram that I was here in New York and enjoying myself because I wanted to make it clear to everyone that I am not here testifying."

Aubrey previously hailed Diddy's arrest on multiple charges - which he has denied - as being "a win for women all over the world".

She wrote on X at the time: "The purpose of Justice is to provide an ending and allow us the space to create a new chapter. Women never get this. I feel validated. Today is a win for women all over the world, not just me.

Things are finally changing."

During the trial this week, Combs' former girlfriend Cassie took to the stand for four days of harrowing testimony, in which she detailed his so-called 'freak off' sex parties, and the alleged abuse she suffered during their on/off relationship.

After finishing giving evidence on Friday (16.05.25), Cassie admitted it had been "extremely challenging" to speak out but also "empowering and healing".

In a statement read by attorney Douglas Wigdor, a heavily pregnant Cassie, 38, said: “This week has been extremely challenging, but also remarkably empowering and healing for me. I hope that my testimony has given strength and a voice to other survivors, and can help others who have suffered to speak up and also heal from abuse and fear.

“For me, the more I heal, the more I can remember, and the more I can remember, the more I will never forget. I want to thank my family and my advocates for their unwavering support, and am grateful for all the kindness and encouragement I have received. I am glad to put this chapter of my life to rest. As I turn to focus on the conclusion of my pregnancy, I ask for privacy for me and my growing family.”

Her husband Alex Fine, who married Cassie in 2019, shared in his own statement: “Over the past five days, the world has gotten to witness the strength and bravery of my wife, freeing herself of her past.

“There has been speculation online surrounding how it must feel for me to sit there and listen to my wife’s testimony. I have felt so many things sitting there. I have felt tremendous pride and overwhelming love for Cass. I have felt profound anger that she has been subjected to sitting in front of a person who tried to break her.

“I did not save Cassie, as some have said. To say that is an insult to the years of painful work my wife has done to save herself. Cassie saved Cassie. She alone broke free from abuse, coercion, violence and threats. She did the work of fighting the demons that only a demon himself could have done to her. All I have done is love her as she has loved me.

“Her life is now surrounded by love, laughter and our family. This horrific chapter is forever put behind us, and we will not be making additional statements. We appreciate all of the love and support we have received, and we ask that you respect our privacy as we welcome our son into a world that is now safer because of his mom.”

Combs has denied the allegations against him. The trial is expected to continue for several weeks.