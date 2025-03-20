Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena separated months before the screenwriter passed away.

Jeff Baena and Aubrey Plaza split in 2024

Baena died on January 3, aged 47, and a report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner - which has been obtained by PEOPLE - has revealed that the celebrity couple actually separated in September 2024.

In October, Baena made "concerning remarks" to the actress that "prompted her to call a friend to perform a welfare check on her husband".

Baena - who married Plaza in 2021 - subsequently started attending therapy sessions.

The court documents also noted that the screenwriter had been "experiencing recent marital difficulties" with the Hollywood star.

Baena died on January 3, and Plaza subsequently described the situation as an "unimaginable tragedy".

The 40-year-old actress said in a statement: "This is an unimaginable tragedy. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time."

Plaza and Baena made a concerted effort to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

However, the actress discussed their romance in a 2019 interview with PEOPLE.

The 'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World' star said: "I think that one of the great things about our careers is that we are forced to be independent, take little breaks, go off and do our things and come back."

Plaza actually liked that their relationship dynamic was constantly changing, observing that "nothing is ever the same".

The actress said: "It’s kind of fun. Nothing is ever the same. You don’t want to spend too much time a part. But I think that there’s a way that it can work and there’s a balance in that."