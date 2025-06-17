Avril Lavigne praises ex-husband Deryck Whibley as they perform together

Avril Lavigne has praised her ex-husband Deryck Whibley as a "legend" after the pair reunited for a performance.

The 40-year-old singer and the Sum 41 frontman, 45, wed in 2006, but they split in 2009 and their divorce was confirmed in 2010.

However, the former couple are still on good terms, and Deryck joined Avril on stage at the RFK Stadium Grounds in Washington on Sunday night (15.06.25) as she headlined the Vans Warped Tour.

Avril and Deryck performed Sum 41's song In Too Deep together to "one of the best crowds" she has experienced.

The Complicated hitmaker wrote on Instagram: "Headlined @vanswarpedtour last night and it was everything I would have expected and more! It was one of the best crowds and you guys know how to rock.

"Also this legend @deryckwhibley from @sum41 joined me for one of the best pop punk anthems of all time "In Too Deep" (sic)"

Deryck is now married to model Ariana Cooper, and Avril previously wed Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger in 2013, but they divorced in 2015.

Avril and singer Mod Sun got engaged in March 2022, but the pair were their separate ways less than a year later.

A month after the pair got engaged, Avril insisted relationships were "not easy", and she had learned to "prioritise" herself rather than relying on other people.

Speaking to FAULT Magazine at the time, she said: "Yes, love is hard and relationships are not easy.

"It's not easy for anybody and I've now lived long enough to realise that I need to prioritise myself and take care of myself.

"I went through a phase where I was like 'I'm gonna be independent and have time on my own for a minute...'

"And it really didn't last that long! But when I started the album, I was definitely in the mindset of, 'If I'm going to rely on anyone in

this world, it's going to be me.' "