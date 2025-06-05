Avril Lavigne has thanked her parents for the "sacrifices" they made for her.

Avril Lavigne is thankful for her parents' support

The 40-year-old star is currently on her Avril Lavigne: The Greatest Hits tour and after bringing her mom out on stage at New York's Madison Square Garden, she has expressed her gratitude for all the help and support her mother and father have shown over the years.

Sharing a video and photos of her mom on stage, Avril wrote on Instagram: "I brought my Mom up on stage last night !!!!

"Ever since I was a little girl, both my mom and dad saw something in me and encouraged me to practice very hard and pursue my dream of becoming a singer/ musician.

"They made a lot of sacrifices for me and I could not be where I am today without them. Mom thank you for believing in me. I am grateful to both my parents. Thank you for everything, I love you both! [heart emojis] (sic)"

During the New York show, Avril recalled to the audience that her mom had told her "you're going to be a singer one day" after she sang Jesus Loves Me.

She added: "When I was two years old, she knew I was going to be a singer."

Meanwhile, Avril previously laughed off the conspiracy theory that she was replaced by a body double named Melissa after struggling with the pressures of fame.

The Complicated hitmaker insisted the rumours have never bothered her because she knows there are far worse things that people could have said.

Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast, she said: "I mean, it’s just funny to me. Like, on one end, everyone’s like, ‘You look the exact same. You haven’t aged a day.’ But then other people are like, there’s a conspiracy theory that I’m not me. Honestly, it’s not that bad. It could be worse, right?

"I feel like I got a good one. I don’t feel like it’s negative. It’s nothing creepy! Obviously I am me, it’s so dumb!

"I think that they’ve done that with other artists. I’m not the only one. I think, like, other people have that."