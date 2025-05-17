Azealia Banks has defended Taylor Swift after US President Donald Trump hit out at her.

Azealia Banks blasts Donald Trump as 'embarrassing' after Taylor Swift diss

The 33-year-old rapper took to X to share her support for Taylor, just hours after Trump, 78, posted on his Truth Social platform: “Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she’s no longer HOT?”

Banks wrote: “Taylor Swift is really the litmus test to determine whether or not someone is a complete f****** cuck or a wannabe it seems. All the girls who hate on tay are complete f****** wannabes and all the men who hate on her are dumb cucks who feel threatened/rejected by her just happy being a f****** white girl.

“That girl sings her songs, wears her red lipstick and goes home. Lmao she is the least threatening person in the world what is the actual tea with the psychology behind hating on her? Since when was it appropriate for the sitting president to be doing dumb s*** like this? Isn’t Trump like 83?

“People really want to BE Taylor swift and would trade their realities out in a heartbeat to do so and that’s f****** tragic. Trump is the president of the USA and wants to be a popular blond singer songwriter. This is insaneeeee. When is somebody going to wipe the makeup off his face because the sassy peach is feeling it again. This is embarrassing.”

Back in September 2024, Trump shared AI-generated images of Swift, 35, which suggested she supported his presidential campaign.

Taylor spoke out and endorsed his opponent, former Vice President Kamala Harris, leading Trump to tell ‘Fox and Friends’: “I was not a Taylor Swift fan. It was just a question of time. … But she’s a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat. And she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace.”