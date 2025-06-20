Bad Bunny has declared "it feels silly to complain" about fame.

The musician - real name Benito Martínez Ocasio - has become one of the most high-profile Latin stars in the world in recent years but he's determined to remain humble and insists his job is just to "sing" and cannot be compared to other professions despite all of the "sacrifices" he has to make.

He told Variety: "At times, I do think ... what I’m signing up for is a lot. But the way I see it, I’m not a doctor; I’m not a teacher; I’m not someone who has to wake up every morning at 5 a.m. to lay down concrete on a busy road to survive.

"My job is to f****** sing, and even though it comes with its own set of sacrifices, it feels silly to complain about it."

He went on to add that he loves performing and hopes to continue for many years to come.

Bad Bunny said: “I like to perform like nobody there knows who I am or what I’ve accomplished. The stage is where I’m the most present and happiest. I’ll probably be doing this until I’m an old man."

In the interview, Bad Bunny credited his small circle of friends with keeping him grounded - insisting he's stayed close to pals he's known since childhood - and he's staying connected to his roots as he still lives in his native Puerto Rico despite finding fame in the US.

He explained: "I’ve always felt that I read people extremely well ...

"I’m very intuitive with who and how I spend my time. I take care of my mental and heart space ...

"There are people that I work with who I’ve known since I was a kid, and what a blessing that is - to know that despite the outside world and time passing, or anything, they still love me the same ...

"I’m still me, my greatest friends are still the ones from my childhood, and in the middle of it all, there’s always Puerto Rico. It’s not like I’m living a detached reality - I still live on the island."