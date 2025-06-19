Bad Bunny has hit out at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers in Puerto Rico.

The Grammy Award winning rapper - whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio - has responded after ICE officers were seen making arrests in Avenida Pontezuela, Carolina.

In a now-expired Instagram Story featuring footage of the operation, he can be heard saying in Spanish: "Those motherf****** are in these cars, RAV-4s.

“They’re here in Pontezuela. Sons of b******, instead of letting the people alone and working.”

Protests are ongoing across the United States regarding the unlawful immigration raids led by US President Donald Trump's administration.

After protests in Los Angeles, Trump deployed California's National Guard.

The state's governor Gavin Newsorm made a formal request for the administration to "rescind their unlawful deployment of troops in Los Angeles County and return them to my command".

According to the New York Times, over 500 people have been detained in Puerto Rico by federal authorities.

Bad Bunny's post comes after pop megastar Shakira opened up about the reality of life for immigrants in the United States under Trump.

She told BBC News: "I was only 19 when I moved to the US, like many other Colombian immigrants who come to this country looking for a better future."

She learned English through poetry and written works from the likes of Bob Dylan, Leonard Cohen and Walt Whitman.

Now, she insisted life in the US means "constant fear for immigrants.

She added: “It means living in constant fear. And it’s painful to see. Now, more than ever, we have to remain united.

"Now, more than ever, we have to raise our voices and make it very clear that a country can change its immigration policies, but the treatment of all people must always be humane.”