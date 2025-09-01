Snoop Dogg has admitted he is "not perfect" after facing a backlash over his criticism of a same-sex couple in Lightyear.

Snoop Dogg has addressed his recent controversial comments

The 52-year-old rapper was slammed last week after he claimed he was now "scared" to take his grandchildren to the cinema after being caught off-guard by the fact astronaut Alisha Hawthorne (Uzo Aduba) had a child with her wife in the 2022 Disney Pixar film, but he's now spoken out and insisted he is willing to "learn" from his mistakes.

He commented beneath a video from Hollywood Unlocked about his remarks: "I was just caught off guard and had no answer for my grandsons.

"All my gay friends [know] what’s up. They been calling me with love. My bad for not knowing the answers for a 6-year-old. Teach me how to learn. I'm not perfect.(sic)"

Snoop's comments came under a video from trans entertainer T.S. Madison, who questioned why Snoop wasn't happy with the scene in Lightyear but was happy to depict "women dancing and kissing other women, dancing naked" in his music videos and argued his remarks were "rooted in a little bit of homophobia."

The Drop It Like It's Hot hitmaker's comments came when he questioned why same-sex relationships needed to be featured in movies aimed towards children.

He said on the It's Giving podcast: “(The kids) are like, ‘She had a baby – with another woman.’ Well, my grandson, in the middle of the movie is like, ‘Papa Snoop? How she have a baby with a woman? She’s a woman!’”

Snoop added: “Oh s***, I didn’t come in for this s***. I just came to watch the goddamn movie.

“They just said, ‘She and she had a baby – they’re both women. How does she have a baby?’

“It f***** me up. I’m like, scared to go to the movies.

“Y’all throwing me in the middle of s*** that I don’t have an answer for… it threw me for a loop.

“I’m like, ‘What part of the movie was this?’ These are kids. We have to show that at this age? They’re going to ask questions. I don’t have the answer.”

Screenwriter Lauren Gunderson, who received an additional screenplay material credit on the movie, claimed she had came up with the idea for Alisha to have a wife and was proud the relationship remained in the finished film.

She wrote on Threads: "A key character needed a partner, and it was so natural to write 'she' instead of 'he.' As small as that detail is in the film, I knew the representational effect it could have.

"Small line, big deal. I was elated that they kept it. I'm proud of it. To infinity. Love is love.

"I was proud to see a happy queer couple (even for a few seconds) on screen.

"I know they got a lot of s*** for this inclusion, but stuff like this matters because beautiful love like this exists. It’s *not* fiction. What IS fiction is Zurg and lightspeed space travel and murderous aliens and a talking robot cat (long live Sox).(sic)"