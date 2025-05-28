Barry Keoghan's confidence was "knocked out" of him when he got rejected by dance and drama schools.

The 32-year-old actor began applying to performing arts institutions following his role as Aido in the Irish Film Board's crime film 'Between the Canals' in 2010, but Barry felt "lost" when he was refused entry into the dance and drama school companies.

The movie star told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "I did not get into any. I was lost. I had just finished school. It was like having your confidence knocked out."

Despite the setback, Barry eventually enrolled at The Factory - now known as Bow Street Academy - in Dublin.

The decision ultimately led to Barry starring in the organised crime drama series 'Love/Hate' in 2013, which helped to kick-start his career in Ireland.

He said: "The Factory was not an acting school - it was more of a place of pure collaboration and had an experimental approach."

Barry took a different approach to his acting for 'Love/Hate' by meeting "lads" in Galway, Ireland, so he could learn how they "walked and talked".

His ability to portray complex characters led to him being cast in the 2017 psychological horror thriller, 'The Killing of a Sacred Deer', which also starred Nicole Kidman as Anna Murphy.

Reflecting on his career arc, Barry said: "To go from 'Love/Hate' to 'Sacred Deer' was insane.

"It was the first time I ever had control (as an actor). Nicole is a genius. I had a baby-like approach - the way babies look at you and absorb."

Barry grew up in modest surroundings, but the 'Saltburn' star now wants to inspire the next generation of budding performers and for them to achieve their dreams in the creative industries.

The film star - who has enjoyed a meteoric rise in recent years - said: "I want to make this story of where I came from, and get people on board who are not actors.

"It is encouraging kids to have some sort of faith and belief that no matter where you come from ... it shouldn't hold you back."