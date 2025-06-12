The Beach Boys have been left "heartbroken" by Brian Wilson's death.

Brian Wilson has died at the age of 82

The Good Vibrations group's co-founder and singer passed away on Wednesday (11.06.25) at the age of 82, and the current members of the band - Mike Love, Al Jardine, and Bruce Johnston - have paid tribute to the "genius" and the huge impact his work had on the music world.

A post on the Brach Boys' Instagram account, which featured an archive picture of Brian, read: "The world mourns a genius today, and we grieve for the loss of our cousin, our friend, and our partner in a great musical adventure.

"Brian Wilson wasn’t just the heart of The Beach Boys—he was the soul of our sound.

"The melodies he dreamed up and the emotions he poured into every note changed the course of music forever. His unparalleled talent and unique spirit created the soundtrack of so many lives around the globe, including our own.

"Together, we gave the world the American dream of optimism, joy, and a sense of freedom—music that made people feel good, made them believe in summer and endless possibilities.

"We are heartbroken by his passing. We will continue to cherish the timeless music we made together and the joy he brought to millions over the decades.

"And while we will miss him deeply, his legacy will live on through his songs and in our memories. Our hearts go out to Brian’s family and his loved ones during this difficult time."

Rhythm guitarist Al also paid a separate tribute to his old school friend and admited he took comfort in knowing Brian had been "reunited" with his late brothers and bandmates Carl and Dennis Wilson.

He wrote alongside a picture of them together: "Brian Wilson, my friend, my classmate, my football teammate, my Beach Boy bandmate and my brother in spirit, I will always feel blessed that you were in our lives for as long as you were.

"I think the most comforting thought right now is that you are reunited with Carl and Dennis, singing those beautiful harmonies again.

"You were a humble giant who always made me laugh and we will celebrate your music forever. Brian, I’ll really miss you…still I have the warmth of the sun."

Meanwhile, John Stamos, who has often toured with The Beach Boys and has been performing with them on their 2025 Sounds of Summer tour also hailed Brian a "genius" and was thrilled to call him a friend.

He wrote on Instagram: "Brian Wilson didn’t just soundtrack my life…he filled it with color, with wonder, with some of the most unforgettable, emotional, joyful moments I’ve ever known.

"It’s hard to put into words what it meant to stand beside him, laugh with him, play his music with him. Brian wasn’t just a musical genius, he was a gentle, soulful, funny, complex, beautiful man. He heard things no one else could hear. He felt things deeper than most of us ever will. And somehow, he turned all of that into music that wrapped itself around the world and made us all feel less alone.

"I grew up worshipping the Beach Boys, never imagining one day I’d get to play with them, let alone call Brian a friend.

"Brian gave the world Pet Sounds, God Only Knows, and Wouldn’t It Be Nice. Songs that didn’t just play in the background of our lives, they shaped who we were. They shaped who I became. His music made me feel things I didn’t know how to say. It made me want to make people feel the way his music made me feel. So much of my life and career, so much of me, exists because of what Brian created."

The 'Full House' star went on to pay tribute to Brian's family, including ex-wife Marilyn Wilson-Rutherford and their children Carnie, 57, and Wendy, 55, as well as his cousin and bandmate Mike.

He concluded: "To Carnie, Wendy, the lovely Marilyn, to everyone who loved him, and especially to Mike. My heart is with you. Brian once said, “Music is God’s voice.” I believe he was right, and now that voice, his voice, is part of the divine chorus. The music didn’t end.

"Rest easy, Brian. Thank you for the music. Thank you for the moments. I’ll carry them with me -forever. Love, Stamos."