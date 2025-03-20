Bella Ramsey found being diagnosed with autism "freeing".

Bella Ramsey for Vogue by Paolo Roversi

The 21-year-old star - who identifies as non-binary and uses gender-neutral pronouns - has revealed they found out they had the neurodevelopmental condition, which affects how people interact with the world, in their late teens and it has helped them gain a better understanding of themself.

Speaking to the April 2025 issue of Britain's Vogue magazine, Bella said: "I’ve spoken a bit about neurodivergence before, but I always for some reason didn’t want to… I felt like I didn’t want to say what it was… Shoot...

"I got diagnosed with autism when I was filming season one of 'The Last of Us'.

"[It was] freeing... It enables me to walk through the world with more grace towards myself about not being able to do the easy everyday tasks that everyone else seems to be able to do.

"The label of being autistic has been so helpful to me because that’s helped me to understand myself."

But while Bella is comfortable with being labelled autistic, the former 'Game of Thrones' star struggles with labels around gender and sexuality.

They added: "Gender and sexuality-wise, labels do not feel comfy for me in any capacity, because I feel like I’m putting myself into a box. I feel trapped.”

And the 'Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget' star is upset they cannot "explore" their gender identity and sexuality privately because of their public profile.

Bella said: "Part of the job of being an actor is that you’re supposed to have an answer to every question that people ask you.

"But, actually, the answer can be, ‘I don’t know and I’m not ready to talk about that,’ and that’s something that I’m still figuring out.

“It does make me a bit sad that people who aren’t in the public eye can explore their gender identity or sexuality in private.

"That’s a privilege I don’t really get any more. If I did want to explore other things, like facets of my gender identity, that would be done publicly. As much as I would try and keep it private, if someone recognises me on the street, say if I’m presenting differently, [and] takes a photo, then that is just talked about.”

