Bella Ramsey explored their gender identity through online gaming.

The 21-year-old star – who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns – appreciated the anonymity of the virtual world because it was a "free and open space" for them to pose as different characters.

They told Them magazine: “When you get to choose a girl character or a boy character, I would pick the boy one because I could.

“Gaming is such an amazing place to explore. I think there is often a narrative of it not being a safe space, and in some cases, yes, but in so many others, it is such a free and open space.”

And children's game 'Club Penguin' - where every avatar was an identically-sized penguin distinguishable by username and colour choices - was pivotal for Bella.

They said: “Club Penguin is where I explored my gender identity.

“My penguin was called Tomboy Bella and was red. I did karate on the freaking Karate Hill. I was loving life in 'Club Penguin' world. You can be whoever you want behind that avatar.”

Bella never had any desire to be a wild or rebellious teenager, but has enjoyed living out that experience as Ellie in 'The Last Of Us'.

They said: “I was looking up and seeing teenagers be so mean to their parents. I made a very conscious decision when I was 11 or 12, I wasn’t going to do that.

“I got to do that through Ellie."

The former 'Game of Thrones' star is excited for the career challenges ahead, and is particularly keen to get the opportunity for a trans or non-binary role.

They said: “I’ve never played a nonbinary person in anything or a trans person. Getting to do that would feel very special.

“I want to be challenged, continually challenged.”

Bella admitted recently that they have "never really enjoyed" being in the spotlight.

They told Interview magazine: "It’s always felt quite trivial, and I’ve never really enjoyed it, but I can just accept I’m going to go and do it, it’ll be what it will be, and then it will be done. I was so terrified of signing on to 'The Last of Us' and the idea of reaching a level of fame that doesn’t go away, not being able to backtrack from that.

"But I realise now that actually, you reach this level of fame that stays for a few months while the show’s coming out, and then it does sort of die off. If you don’t do anything to maintain that level of fame, the world moves on, which I’m so grateful for."