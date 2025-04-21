Bella Ramsey sometimes wishes they hadn't come out as non-binary.

The 'Last of Us' star revealed in 2023 they didn't identify as female and preferred the gender neutral they/them pronouns, and while they enjoy being able to live "more freely" as a result, as well as serving as an inspiration to others, Bella wasn't prepared for how much of a "big thing" their admission became.

Asked about coming out as non-binary, they told the Observer New Review: "Part of me looks back and I wish that I didn’t, because I didn’t want it to become a headline and a big thing.

"And obviously it was going to, and I didn’t really understand that at the time. And I wasn’t really prepared for that. But on the other hand, people have said to me that it’s been very helpful for them seeing some representation.

“So it’s been a mixed bag, but overall, I think it was a good thing, just for me living more freely, without feeling like I’m keeping a secret.

“But now I’m like, ‘I’ll talk about it, but I don’t want it to be the focus any more.’ I guess I’m just quite chill with it. And I want everyone else to be as chill with it basically.”

Bella recently deactivated their Instagram account after seeing how 'Resistance' co-star Jesse Eisenberg and fellow 'Game of Thrones' cast member Kit Harington managed to lead their lives without social media or courting fame.

They said: “Those are the two actors who I just thought were the coolest people to ever walk the earth, and neither of them had social media.

"I remember them just being so normal and funny and interesting. They were famous because they were great at something, not because they were celebrities. They never pushed themselves out there and made themselves more famous.”

Bella only joined Instagram because of fake accounts pretending to be them but it began to impact on their life too much.

They admitted: “The problem was that I did sort of enjoy it. I’m so susceptible to the dopamine hits of scrolling, I’d lose sleep just scrolling on Instagram. And I didn’t need that in my life any more.”