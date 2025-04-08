Bella Ramsey spent two months training for season two of 'The Last of Us'.

Bella Ramsey has discussed their preparations for season two

The 21-year-old star plays Ellie in the HBO post-apocalyptic drama series, and Bella has admitted to spending months preparing for the action scenes in season two of 'The Last of Us'.

During an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', Bella shared: "I trained for, like, two months for [season two]."

Asked what kind of training they did, Bella told Jimmy: "Brazilian jiu-jitsu, combat, boxing ... I could take you down?"

Season two of the show is particularly emotional, and Bella admitted to being reduced to tears by the script.

The actor also confessed to loving the "dark and intense" scenes.

Bella said: "I actually cried reading one of the scripts this season. I've never cried reading a piece of writing before, but I did.

"I'm excited, though, for those scenes - those are the ones that I'm thrilled about. Whenever there's something dark and intense, I'm into it."

By contrast, Bella acknowledged that they rarely cry in their "normal life".

The former 'Game of Thrones' star said: "I don't cry in my normal life very much - that's probably not healthy."

Bella was previously diagnosed with autism after a crew member on 'The Last of Us' spotted some symptoms of the condition.

But the TV star has suggested that their condition actually helps them on set.

Speaking to British Vogue magazine, Bella said: "I’ve always been watching and learning from people. Having to learn more manually how to socialise and interact with the people around me has helped me with acting."

Bella's work life has also helped them to establish a rigid routine.

Bella explained: "I have a call time, and I’m told what to wear, how to stand, where to stand and what to eat."

Bella came out as non-binary in 2023, but they still feel as though they're discovering their own identity.

Bella explained: "The label of being autistic has been so helpful to me because that’s helped me to understand myself, but gender and sexuality-wise, labels do not feel comfy for me in any capacity, because I feel like I’m putting myself into a box. I feel trapped."