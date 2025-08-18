Bella Thorne proposed to her fiance Mark Emms, one year after he popped the question.

Bella Thorne proposes to fiance

The 27-year-old actress first met the 45-year-old producer at Cara Delevingne’s 2022 birthday party on a beach in Ibiza and he proposed the following year, with Bella now following that up with a proposal of her own.

Bella shared the special moment on Instagram and wrote: “3 years ago we met, 1 year later he proposed, Now 1 year later so did I (sic).”

However, fans admitted to being “confused” by the video, with one person writing: “If he already proposed why did you do it lol I’m confused,” but another person defended Bella, writing, “I don’t understand why everyone’s hating. It’s cute.”

And Bella herself weighed in via her Instagram Story, writing: “The comments on my post are hilarious!! Totally split down the middle. Half of u are like let’s not normalize proposing to your partner - other half is like f*** yeah girl power this is the sweetest!! (sic).”

Speaking previously about how they met, Bella told Vogue Weddings: “It was love at first sight as the sun rose.”

The pair celebrated Mark’s initial proposal with family and Bella admitted she was planning a lavish wedding.

She said: “Every bride does not need one gown, but four!”

Bella added she would like to have the wedding at a country manor in Britain, but did not announce a wedding day date.

Before her engagement to Emms, Thorne was romantically linked to Mod Sun, Tana Mongeau and Benjamin Mascolo. Thorne and her partner of five years Mascolo got engaged in 2021 but split the following year.