George Wendt has died aged 76

The beloved ‘Cheers’ actor’s publicist confirmed the news of his passing on Tuesday (20.05.25) – describing him in a statement as “a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him” .

George”s family has requested privacy at this time.

Best known for his role as beer-swilling Norm Peterson on the hit NBC bar sitcom ‘Cheers’,

George had spoken candidly about the impact of the show on his life.

He said in a past interview: “I was lucky to be part of something that became such a beloved part of people’s lives.”

Born in 1948, George a household name throughout the run of ‘Cheers’, which was on air for 11 seasons from 1982 to 1993.

Despite a rocky start with low ratings that nearly saw the show cancelled after its first season, the sitcom grew to become a defining sitcom of its era, spending eight of its remaining 10 seasons in the top 10 shows and peaking as the most-watched programme in its ninth season.

The series received 117 Emmy nominations, winning 28 awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series four times.

George was nominated for six consecutive Emmys for his portrayal of Norm, appearing in every episode until the series ended in May 1993.

Born and raised in Chicago, the actor’s path to stardom was unconventional.

He was expelled from the University of Notre Dame in Indiana due to poor grades before entering showbusiness.

His first job was sweeping floors at a theatre, but he soon landed guest roles in popular shows such as ‘Taxi’ and ‘M*A*S*H’ before securing his breakthrough part on “Cheers’.

After the sitcom ended, George starred in a self-titled CBS sitcom in 1995, which was cancelled after eight episodes.

Outside of ‘Cheers’, George appeared in various television roles including ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’ and ‘Columbo’.

He was also well known for his recurring sketch on ‘Saturday Night Live’, Bill Swerski’s Superfans, which celebrated Chicago sports fans.

George was married to Bernadette Birkett, who voiced his never-seen sitcom wife Vera on ‘Cheers’, since 1978.

The couple had three children – a daughter and two sons.