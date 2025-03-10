Ben Affleck has joked his "broke" son Samuel did not want to do chores to pay for a $6,000 pair of Dior Air Jordan 1 sneakers.

The 51-year-old 'Gone Girl' star made the comment while discussing his 13-year-old boy's interest in the luxury shoes during an interview with 'Access Hollywood' at SXSW.

He said: "That’s what happens when you tell a motherf***** they have to mow a lawn. All of a sudden, they don’t want those shoes."

Ben was seen last week at the Got Sole sneaker convention with Samuel, where the actor reacted to the hefty price tag of the limited-edition Air Jordans, which were released in 2020 at an original retail price of $2,000 before becoming a collector’s item. The actor said: "I’m like, ‘Man, you do not need $1,000 shoes'. He’s like, ‘We have the money.’ I’m like, ‘I have the money, you’re broke.’"

In a video taken at the event, Ben – reportedly worth $150million – also questioned his son’s taste in footwear.

He added: "You like those because they’re expensive."

Samuel replied, "No, they’re tough! I’ve always said they look good!" Affleck then looked at the price and added, "That’s a lot of lawns you gotta mow there."

The father and son left the convention with multiple bags of sneakers, though it remains unclear whether they purchased the Dior Air Jordan 1s.

Ben has Samuel, as well as daughters Violet, 19, and Seraphina, 16, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The actor has maintained an amicable co-parenting relationship with the 51-year-old 'Alias' star and a source recently told 'Page Six' Ben "would love another chance" with Jennifer romantically.

Earlier this month, the two were seen together at a paintball park, where Ben was photographed affectionately holding Jennifer around the waist.

But another source told Page Six the 'Deadpool and Wolverine' star does not share the same feelings and is "happy" with her boyfriend, John Miller, who she has been dating on and off since 2018.

Ben finalised his divorce from 54-year-old Jennifer Lopez in January.

A source told Page Six the actor is "happier than he’s been in years".