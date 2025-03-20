Benny Blanco knew he'd "have a baby" with Selena Gomez after their first kiss.

The 37-year-old producer - who proposed to the 'Only Murders In The Building' star late last year - has revealed his immediate thoughts after they locked lips for the first time.

Appearing on Spotify's 'Countdown To' series, he said: "I knew right after we kissed, I was like, 'Oh wow. I'm probably going to marry this person'.

"Well, I didn't say marry but I was like, 'I'm probably going to have a baby with this person.' "

The 32-year-old actress and singer held her hand to her face, and said it was "so cute".

Benny also admitted he didn't even know their first date was actually a date, while he revealed a message Selena sent him afterwards.

Recalling her message, he said: "I had the best time I’ve had in years. I can’t even remember having a time this good."

The newly-engaged lovebirds aren't rushing into their big day, and he recently joked his bride-to-be is constantly coming up with a whole new idea.

He told Rolling Stone magazine in a joint interview: “I think every day she’s planned a new wedding in her head.

“We’re very much ‘take it one day at a time’ type of people. We’re still not over this moment.

"Literally, while you were talking, she was sitting there staring at her ring.”

Selena pointed out that for now, they're focused on the upcoming release of their collaborative album 'I Said I Love You First'.

She added: “Also, I genuinely feel like this is such a special time that we get to apply it to this album and really just pour our heart into it, and completely translate what we feel and bring it to the world.

"That’s my main focus right now, at least.”

In December last year, Selena revealed Benny had proposed using an oval-shaped ring with a large diamond.

He popped the question during a picnic which featured Taco Bell, but he insisted there wasn't an "elaborate" meaning behind the fast food involvement,

He explained: “There’s not this whole elaborate thing. I think we’re very lucky to be surrounded by such great people, and we’ve still just been enjoying so much."