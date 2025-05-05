Bethenny Frankel spent a lot of time "alone" and felt like she was "drowning" before moving to Florida.

Bethenny Frankel wasn't happy living at her large family home in New York

The former 'Real Housewives of New York City' star has left the Big Apple and moved to the Sunshine State with her 14-year-old daughter Bryn - from her marriage to ex-husband Jason Hoppy - and she's now confessed she felt like her "massive" family home was too much for her and she needed to move.

In a post on TikTok, she explained: "The morning of March 19th, this wasn’t even a thought and by that evening, a series of events transpired and we decided it was the best move to move here [to Florida].

"Within five weeks, [we] had sold and bought a home in both places. We’ll keep this apartment, but I sold my home and bought a house in Florida ...

"[The previous house] was drowning me. It was just the two of us ...

"It was a massive property, and I made the decision to buy that property when I was in a different stage of my life. I thought it would be this, like, big family home and that I’d be entertaining there a lot.

"The house was drowning me because it had an apple orchard, it was a historical house, it had all this property, and it was beautiful and amazing for a big family with kids and grandparents,.

"It just ended up being a place that I spent a lot of time alone [in] because I didn’t really know many people in that community. It was lonely ...

"My simplification is someone else’s complication ‘cause I’m still going to be in a beautiful home, but I just took on too much and the idea of something was different than the reality of it."

Bethenny went on to insist she had initially planned to wait until after Bryn had finished college to move, but it became clear her daughter would also benefit from a move.

She added: "This situation was drowning me and something else was distracting her and neither of us would say it out loud because this is just what it was.

"The moment it became about her, I was able to be honest with myself about how I felt and it freed both of us. I think I’ll be lighter and brighter and happier in the coming months.

"I’m excited for this next chapter."