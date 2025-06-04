Bethenny Frankel looks like "a train wreck most of the time".

Bethenny Frankel has denied having cosmetic surgery

The 54-year-old reality TV star recently wore a thong bikini bottom at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Swim Week runway show in Miami, and Bethenny believes there's an unhealthy fascination with her appearance.

In a video posted on Instagram, Bethenny explained: "I guess we have to discuss what I looked like on that runway because the internet is so fascinated with my age, my weight, my face, my hair.

"Listen, I can tell you with great certainty that every woman that was with me on that stage did not look that way two hours prior."

Bethenny insists she's "never been vain" and admitted that she looks very different at home.

She said: "I look like a train wreck most of the time. That's me. That's what I want."

Bethenny also rubbished suggestions that she's recently undergone cosmetic surgery.

The reality TV star explained: "My body is natural.

"I don't do weights. And the reason my body is natural is because the exercise I do and have always done for my body is natural. I'll go months without exercise and definitely days without doing anything but I always come back to it."

Bethenny also urged her Instagram followers to develop a "good relationship with food and exercise".

She said: "I want you to allow yourselves to have, but not beat yourselves up when you do indulge. And I want you to have a good relationship with food and exercise and that doesn't mean being screamed at in a gym or beating yourself up and telling yourself that you have to kill yourself. You don't. It's healthier to just be healthy."

Bethenny previously claimed that honesty and authenticity have been the keys to her success.

Speaking to ADWEEK, she explained: "Be honest, be authentic - this is what I’m doing."

Bethenny considers herself to be an "accidental influencer" - but the reality star also insisted there's real skill to her success.

Bethenny said: "I see a lot of entrepreneurs and business owners that can’t help but want to promote themselves. But not everybody can do it, and you have to really know if you can. It has to land."