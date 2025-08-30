Bethenny Frankel thinks society is too "judgemental".

Bethenny Frankel has hit back at critics

The 54-yer-old star has launched an impassioned defence of OnlyFans creators, telling critics that "not every store is for you".

Speaking on the Rants podcast, Bethenny said: "I'm not going into a cigar and pipe store. What does that mean? That they're not allowed to smoke cigars and pipes? … If you're not harming anyone else, if you're not really doing anything that's, like, extremely harmful to yourself, like, how is it my business what someone else does with their body, with their life, with their clothing?"

Bethenny believes society is too quick to judge creators on OnlyFans, the adult-themed subscription site.

She shared: "You don't have to listen. You don't have to watch. The good news is you don't have to do anything you don't want to do unless it's your job and it's at your work.

"I think it's just as I get older, I'm just getting more unapologetic and allowing other people to be more unapologetic. They don't have to apologise. They don't have to explain. They don't have to do anything."

The TV star also thinks people judge her based on her social media posts.

She said: "I just open the camera and video myself looking like a wreck. Some people probably think, ‘What is she doing?’ … I post my life in pyjamas. Like, some people are probably like, 'Is she okay? Has she been, like, captured and put into a mental institution? Is she, like, a prisoner?'"

Meanwhile, Bethenny recently confessed that she's "afraid" to date.

The Real Housewives of New York City star - who has been married twice and was engaged to Paul Bernon for three years until May 2024 - admitted that she can't "bring herself" to start looking for love again.

She said in a TikTok video: "I'm afraid to date. It's not like I'm actually actively afraid. It's like, I am so hesitant, because you know how, like, when you get food poisoning, you're just scared to eat that food again, even though rationally you know that, like, you're likely not gonna get food poisoning again from that same food, but you just can't bring yourself to do it?"