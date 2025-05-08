Bethenny Frankel's daughter begged her to move to Florida.

Bethenny Frankel has moved to Florida

The former 'Real Housewives of New York City' star has left Connecticut and moved to the Sunshine State with her 14-year-old daughter Bryn - from her marriage to ex-husband Jason Hoppy - and though relocation was always in her long-term plans, she hadn't planned to make the move until the teenager had gone to college.

Speaking on her 'Just B' podcast, Bethenny said: “We were down in Florida and something very personal transpired, and I went to school in Florida.

“I don’t want to get into all the details of this now, but something happened, and my daughter, who had said years ago, ‘I want to move to Florida,’ she cried to me.

“I’m like, ‘We can’t. There are a set of circumstances, and we can’t. … At that time, it was just a concept, and I couldn’t have imagined living in Florida. So, she said, ‘I want to move to Florida this trip,’ and I was, like, ‘Something had happened.’”

Bethenny, 54, initially dismissed Bryn's pleas “because she has great friends and a great life" but ultimately realised it was something her daughter was serious about.

She said: “She just said, and she meant it. “She meant it, and she begged me. She didn’t have to beg me, like, she was like, ‘I really want this.’

"I know my kid and I knew that once this was presented … that she’d want to move. I was just like, ‘F***ing f*** it, OK.’ ”

The past month has left Bethenny in a "frazzled, manic mess" because she has had so much to do in order to leave her Connecticut estate behind.

She said: “That was literally a month and four days ago, and I have been a frazzled, manic mess since then.

“It leaned into school, house, sell house, pack house — and I was always thinking in the background, like, ‘This f***ing house is gonna kill me.’ It’s the best house. It’s an amazing, extraordinary house for a family who has kids that will come home, you have a staff [and] there’s an apple orchard.

“Someone deserves to be in here that’s gonna use that dining room. “Whoever these people are [that buy the house] is getting such an extraordinary home that I’ve put my life into. … I was sentimental about it, but I’ve been a manic f***ing mess because I’ve had my entire staff in circles moving s*** out.”