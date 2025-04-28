Beyonce is very "reserved" after growing up as a shy child, according to her mother Tina Knowles.

Beyonce's mom has opened up about her shyness

Tina has revealed the superstar singer got over her shyness as a youngster by enrolling in dance classes, but she is still quiet as an adult and Tina is convinced her daughter will never change.

She told the Guardian newspaper: "“Performing changed her life. Even when she was shy, she was dancing and putting on shows, and she would just come alive at that time, which is why we got her in the dance class. When she was dancing, there was no shyness.

"I don’t know if shy is the right word, but she is still reserved. She always has been and always will be. She’s not that person that walks into the room, like, ‘I’m here!’ I don’t think that changed. I just think that she has this other personality when she gets on stage."

Tina previously revealed the singer and her younger sister Solange were very different as children and they underwent therapy because she was concerned she saw a "wall between them coming" when Beyonce was around 10 years old.

Explaining how Beyonce, now 43, and Solange, now 38, were "very very different" as children, she told 'CNN News Central': "I was terrified when Beyonce turned around 10. She might have been 10 or 11, and she was in the singing group.

"And the kids would say to Solange every day, 'Be quiet, Solange,' because she would try to choreograph and, you know, she wanted to be involved. She bossed it, too. And they didn't want her involved.

"And then I started noticing that Beyonce would allow them to talk to her like that or she would say, 'OK, Mom, can you get Solange out of here? Because she is' — and I'm like, 'Wait a minute, this is her house, and you've got to be nice to her.' And I told her all the things, you know, how important it was for her. "But finally, I realised that they weren't listening, and I saw a wall between them coming, and so I got them in therapy.”

Although therapy was "really taboo" at the time and her then-husband, Matthew Knowles, felt they were "too young for you to do that," Tina was determined to intervene.

She added: "I'm like, 'I'm not asking. I'm going to find somebody.' And I found this wonderful therapist, child therapist." While Solange "loved" the sessions, Beyonce wasn't so keen.

Tina said: "And it's funny because he told Beyoncé all the things I had told her, but she listened from him, even though she hated therapy. She hated going. Solange loved therapy. She loved talking and, you know, expressing herself. "And the outcome was great. It was really great because they had been super tight since.”