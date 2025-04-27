Beyonce and Solange Knowles had therapy when they were children.

Beyonce and Solange had therapy as children

The singing stars' mother, Tina Knowles, grew worried when she saw a "wall between them coming" when Beyonce was around 10 years old and was determined to do what she could for them to grow up with a close sibling bond.

Explaining how Beyonce, now 43, and Solange, now 38, were "very very different" as children, she told 'CNN News Central': "I was terrified when Beyonce turned around 10. She might have been 10 or 11, and she was in the singing group.

"And the kids would say to Solange every day, 'Be quiet, Solange,' because she would try to choreograph and, you know, she wanted to be involved. She bossed it, too. And they didn't want her involved.

"And then I started noticing that Beyonce would allow them to talk to her like that or she would say, 'OK, Mom, can you get Solange out of here? Because she is' — and I'm like, 'Wait a minute, this is her house, and you've got to be nice to her.' And I told her all the things, you know, how important it was for her.

"But finally, I realised that they weren't listening, and I saw a wall between them coming, and so I got them in therapy.”

Although therapy was "really taboo" at the time and her then-husband, Matthew Knowles, felt they were "too young for you to do that," Tina was determined to intervene.

She added: "I'm like, 'I'm not asking. I'm going to find somebody.' And I found this wonderful therapist, child therapist."

While Solange "loved" the sessions, Beyonce wasn't so keen.

Tina said: "And it's funny because he told Beyoncé all the things I had told her, but she listened from him, even though she hated therapy. She hated going. Solange loved therapy. She loved talking and, you know, expressing herself.

"And the outcome was great. It was really great because they had been super tight since.”

The 71-year-old hair stylist recently told how she parented her kids, including "bonus" child Kelly Rowland - who she helped raise from the age of 11 - "very differently" because their personalities differed so much from each other.

She told People magazine: “I always looked at my kids very differently.

"All three have totally different personalities so I couldn't lump them into one category. And I always spent time with each one of them separately so that they could feel special.”

But the 'Matriarch' writer encouraged all three to follow their dreams.

She said: "My parents never said, ‘Oh, you could be anything you want to be.'

"I told my kids the sky’s the limit every day."