Beyonce's nephew Julez Smith wants to "protect" his younger family members.

The 20-year-old model - who is the son of Solange Knowles and her ex-husband Daniel Smith - has just started to emerge on the fashion scene but his "main goal" is just to be someone that the children around him can look up to.

He told TeenVogue: "It's been protector mode since everybody was born. Just trying to be a positive role model as they get older. I think that's been my main goal.

"And it's cool, they know their cousin is a model now, so it's like, all right, that might rub off on one of the kids… I'm really close to my family, so being the oldest is like, I got to set the tone, set the standard for them, make sure I'm in the same direction that I would want them to go."

Despite being the nephew of Grammy Award-winning superstar Beyonce - who is married to Jay-Z and has Blue Ivy, 13, and seven-year-old twins Rumi and Sir with him - Julez insisted that there was "nothing too much different" about his own childhood when compared to his school peers.

He said: "Going to school and kids just being like, 'Oh, your mama is your mama. Your auntie is your auntie.' So, I think from as long as I can remember, first grade [or] kindergarten, it just was what it was.

"I don't know, I let other people tell me that. I never was the one to be like, 'Oh, yeah, my folks is who my folks is.' Like I said, I'm going to school the same reason y'all going to school. Ain't nothing too much different about me."

