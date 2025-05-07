Kaley Cuoco is to star in a new mystery thriller for Prime Video.

Kaley Cuoco's suspenseful series will launch exclusively on Prime Video in the UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand in 2026

The 39-year-old actress - who is perhaps best known for her role as Penny on the hit sitcom 'The Big Bang Theory' - will soon be seen starring alongside Sam Claflin of 'Peaky Blinders' fame in the upcoming series 'Vanished' on Amazon's streaming platform.

Tushar Jindal, Head of Content Acquisitions, Prime Video UK said: “With Kaley and Sam leading an incredible cast, this gripping thriller will keep viewers guessing at every turn. We’re delighted to bring Vanished to Prime Video in the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and Canada and we can’t wait for audiences to be swept up in the mystery!"

When a couple’s trip to Paris takes a dark turn with the sudden disappearance of her boyfriend Tom (Claflin) aboard a train to the south of France, Alice (Cuoco) is plunged into a web of intrigue and danger, uncovering secrets about the man she thought she knew.

Production is underway in Marseille, France for the four-part series and it is expected that it will debut on the streaming platform in the UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand at some point in 2026.

The new role will act as something of a comeback for Kaley, who has not been seen since 'Based On A True Story' concluded its two-season run towards the end of last year.

Prior to that, Kaley - who has 18-month-old daughter Matilda with her fiancé Tom Pelphrey - starred in the film 'Role Play' alongside David Oyelowo.

But the star - who shot to fame as a teenager with her role on the long-running sitcom '8 Simple Rules' - reverently admitted that she would be happy to return to her signature role as Penny on 'The Big Bang Theory', more than five years after it came to an end.

She told PEOPLE: "I would absolutely reprise that role.

“100%. I love that character, and I always will.”