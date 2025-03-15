Mark Wright became emotional as he discussed his newborn daughter.

'It's the biggest achievement of my life': Mark Wright on becoming a dad

The 38-year-old TV presenter and his actress wife Michelle Keegan, 37, welcomed daughter Palma into the world last week and Mark admitted is "hard to put into words" how he feels.

Speaking to his friend Olly Murs on his Heart Breakfast show, Mark said: "Mate, it's actually hard to put into words.

"It's the biggest achievement of my life its all I think about but obviously hats go off to my wife she is an absolute super human, a superhero for bringing this baby into the world.

"It makes you realise what our mums did for us and makes me have so much more respect than I already had and what women had to go through.

"It's the best feeling in the world. I wake up every morning just so excited to see her face."

And, Mark opened up about holding his daughter for the first time.

He said: "That moment when I held her in my arms, it gets me emotional now thinking about it.

"I suppose everything else goes out the window and its made me realise what life is all about and my little baby Palma I love you so much and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you.

"It's a very special feeling. I cant really put it into words. We've waited a little bit of time, we've chased our dreams and our careers and now we're here. We've got a baby."

Speaking about returning to work just days after the birth, he said: "I am in the studio now I miss her badly now but in a couple hours I will be home to her.

"I'm about to Facetime the little one now to see how she is. I am absolutely all over the shop I'm not gonna lie. It feels like evening, it feels like breakfast but one things for sure I feel good I feel happy."