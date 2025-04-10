Bill Hader was fired from a movie theatre for ruining the ending of 'Titanic'.

The 46-year-old comic was being mocked by a group of women when he was checking their tickets and after they refused to listen to his directions, he found a unique way to get revenge.

Appearing on 'Everybody's Live With John Mulaney', he said: “I got fired from a movie theatre for ruining the end of 'Titanic'.

"I was working in a movie theatre, and Titanic hadn’t come out yet, and a sorority had bought out the movie theatre.

“And they were in the doorway and I was going, ‘Hey, guys. Can you guys move?’ They were making fun of me, they said I looked like Charles Manson. Which I kinda did.

“I had a little bowtie on and cummerbund, and I was like, ‘Hey guys, please move.’ And they were like, ‘No.’

“So when they went in, as I tore the tickets, I was like, ‘Enjoy the movie. The boat sinks at the end. Leo dies.’ And they were like, ‘No, he doesn’t.’ I go, ‘Yeah, you think he’s asleep. But he’s frozen.’ And that showed them."

The 'Barry' actor was dismissed on the spot.

He recalled: “The guy came down smiling, and he was like, ‘Hey, Bill. I have to fire you.' He loved it. Couldn’t look me in the eye, though.”

Just as Bill told the moviegoers, Leonardo DiCaprio's character Jack Dawson passed away in the icy waters at the end of the movie while his lover, Kate Winslet's Rose DeWitt Bukater floats safely on a door.

While fans have questioned the ending over the years, with many believing both would have survived if Rose had made space on the door for Jack, Kate seemingly disagreed.

Asked about the scene in a 2022 interview with Josh Horowitz, she said: “I don’t f****** know.

"Look, all I can tell you is, I do have a decent understanding of water and how it behaves. If you put two adults on a stand-up paddleboard, it becomes immediately extremely unstable. That is for sure.

“I have to be honest: I actually don’t believe that we would have survived if we had both gotten on that door. I think he would have fit, but it would have tipped and it would not have been a sustainable idea.”