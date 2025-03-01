Bill Murray has described Gene Hackman as “really difficult” but an undeniable talent.

The ‘Ghostbusters’ actor, 74, made the admissions while reflecting on their time working together on Wes Anderson’s ‘The Royal Tenenbaums’, and also called the notoriously fiery Hollywood icon a “tough nut”.

Bill was quoted by Page Six saying: “He was a tough nut, Gene Hackman, but he was really good.

“We can say it now, but he was a tough guy ’cause older great actors do not give young directors much of a chance. They’re really rough on ’em.

“And Gene was really rough on Wes. And I used to kind of step in there and just try to defend my friend.”

Bill recalled one particularly tense moment on the set of the movie, adding: “(Gene) did, like, 25 takes where he did it perfectly with an actor who kept blowing it every single time.

“I thought Gene was gonna throw the guy off the ledge of the building.”

Gene, who won two Academy Awards for ‘The French Connection’ and ‘Unforgiven’, had a reputation for intensity both on and off screen.

Though he officially retired in 2004, his performances in films such as ‘The Royal Tenenbaums’ and ‘Mississippi Burning’ cemented his status as one of Hollywood’s greatest actors.

The 95-year-old was found dead at his home in New Mexico earlier this week, along with his wife, Betsy Arakawa, 64. Santa Fe County sheriff’s deputies discovered their bodies on Wednesday (26.02.25) afternoon.

While foul play is not suspected, the investigation remains open.

A search warrant described the scene as having “no obvious signs of a gas leak” but noted the presence of a heater near Betsy’s head, as well as scattered pills and their deceased dog in a closet.

Another dog was found unharmed on the property.

Authorities estimate the couple may have been dead for “several days” to “a couple of weeks” before they were discovered.

Gene’s eldest daughter, Elizabeth Hackman, initially suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.

She, along with her sister, Leslie Hackman, and Gene’s granddaughter, Annie, released a statement saying: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, Gene Hackman, and his wife, Betsy.

“He was loved and admired by millions around the world for his brilliant acting career, but to us, he was always just Dad and Grandpa. We will miss him sorely and are devastated by the loss.”